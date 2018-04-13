

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say they have no reason to believe the death of a person struck by a freight train was “anything more than a tragic accident.”

The person was struck while on a rail track near Victoria Road and Elizabeth Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s identity has not been made public. Police said Friday morning that they were still attempting to identify them.

According to police, it is believed that people saw the aftermath of the collision and left the area before police arrived.

Police say anyone having trouble coping with what they saw should contact Victim Services Wellington at 519-824-1212.

The train was held up for several hours, forcing Thursday afternoon’s GO trains on the Kitchener line to end in Georgetown.