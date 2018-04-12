

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Thursday in what police are calling “a serious incident involving a pedestrian and a train” in Guelph.

Guelph police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on rail tracks near Victoria Road and Elizabeth Street.

Metrolinx was reporting that “a fatality involving a freight train” had blocked the area to other trains.

Afternoon GO trains that would normally continue on to Acton, Guelph and Kitchener were instead being stopped at Georgetown, with buses used to move passengers past that point.

Information on the identity of the person who was killed was not immediately available.