Cocaine, crystal meth, heroin and other drugs were found in a hotel room in Guelph, according to police.

Wellington County OPP say they discovered the drugs, and cash which was also seized, at a Stone Road hotel after showing up there to investigate a case involving a stolen vehicle on New Year’s Eve.

Three people were arrested at the scene. A 30-year-old man from Wellington North, a 34-year-old woman from Cambridge and a 17-year-old girl with no fixed address all faces charges related to drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man has also been charged with resisting police and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say they will not disclose the quantities of drugs seized from the hotel, but believe the drugs and cash have a combined value above $250,000.