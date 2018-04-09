

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say they’ve arrested all members of a theft ring focused on valuable electronic devices.

According to police, the investigation began in February when shopping carts full of tablets were stolen from a department store. The tablets are believed to have a total value of more than $20,000.

Police say they eventually identified and tracked down five suspects, with the last arrest taking place on Saturday.

Facing charges are five Guelph residents – a 47-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, two 40-year-old men and a 26-year-old woman.