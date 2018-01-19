

Police in Guelph have made two arrests in connection with an incident in which a police cruiser was rammed.

It happened last week outside a department store in the city’s north end, and left the cruiser with about $2,000 worth of damage.

Police say the vehicle that hit the cruiser was found Sunday on Waterloo Avenue.

A 25-year-old Guelph man believed to be the passenger in the vehicle was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of stolen property, occupying a stolen vehicle and breach of a recognizance order.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Guelph man, was arrested Thursday. He faces charges including dangerous driving, fright from police, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.