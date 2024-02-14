KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph woman arrested after series of overdoses in community

    Photo of seized drugs, baton, and knife following a Feb. 13, 2024 arrest. (courtesy/Guelph Police Service) Photo of seized drugs, baton, and knife following a Feb. 13, 2024 arrest. (courtesy/Guelph Police Service)
    Share

    A Guelph woman has been arrested after a series of overdoses in Guelph.

    Guelph police launched an investigation into fentanyl trafficking after Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health issued a health alert on Feb. 8 following seven substance-related overdoses in one day.

    On Tuesday, officers executed a warrant at a downtown home. A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with several drug trafficking related offences.

    During the arrest, officers say they found suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, Hydromorphone, a collapsible baton, a folding knife, and some cash. Police say the drugs are worth approximately $9,000.

    The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit says the fentanyl involved in the overdoses was light green in colour, but other colours may also pose a similar risk.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News