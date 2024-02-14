Guelph woman arrested after series of overdoses in community

A Guelph woman has been arrested after a series of overdoses in Guelph.

Guelph police launched an investigation into fentanyl trafficking after Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health issued a health alert on Feb. 8 following seven substance-related overdoses in one day.

On Tuesday, officers executed a warrant at a downtown home. A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with several drug trafficking related offences.

During the arrest, officers say they found suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, Hydromorphone, a collapsible baton, a folding knife, and some cash. Police say the drugs are worth approximately $9,000.

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit says the fentanyl involved in the overdoses was light green in colour, but other colours may also pose a similar risk.