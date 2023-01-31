Guelph teen caught speeding, fleeing police before striking hydro pole: Guelph police

A 17-year-old Guelph male is facing several charges after police say he was speeding, fled from police and struck a hydro pole.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit was conducting radar on Stone Road East. Police said they clocked a vehicle travelling 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

According to a news release, the officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle but the driver quickly accelerated to an estimated 130 km/h. Police said the driver swerved to avoid stopped vehicles but lost control and struck a hydro pole. A female passenger sustained facial injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The driver is charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, stunt driving and speeding. His driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days. He is expected to appear in a Guelph court in March.