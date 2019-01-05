

CTV Kitchener





The lineup for the Guelph Storm will soon look a little different.

The team has made three trades in exchange for future draft picks.

On Saturday the Storm announced they had acquired MacKenzie Entwistle from the Hamilton Bulldogs, defensemen Markus Phillips from the Owen Sound Attack and Fedor Gordeev from the Flint Firebirds.

Both Phillips and Entwistle recently played for Team Canada in the world junior hockey championship.

All three will make their Storm debut Sunday.