Guelph Storm welcoming three new players
Guelph Storm take on Sarnia Sting in OHL.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 7:42PM EST
The lineup for the Guelph Storm will soon look a little different.
The team has made three trades in exchange for future draft picks.
On Saturday the Storm announced they had acquired MacKenzie Entwistle from the Hamilton Bulldogs, defensemen Markus Phillips from the Owen Sound Attack and Fedor Gordeev from the Flint Firebirds.
Both Phillips and Entwistle recently played for Team Canada in the world junior hockey championship.
All three will make their Storm debut Sunday.
This is without a doubt a bitter-sweet thing to write. At this time, I would like to take this opportunity to thank The Hamilton Bulldogs organization, my teammates over the past four years, my awesome billet family and the fans in Hamilton. My experiences in Hamilton will always be a huge part of my life and I will never forget them. The Hamilton Bulldogs gave me the opportunity to play OHL hockey, be a part of a championship team and then the honour of being their captain. I will always be grateful and proud of those opportunities. I wish all the boys and coaches continued success. I am excited to now be a part of a great Guelph Storm team and look forward to trying to help them as best as I can. Always look to the future but always remember the past. -44