Guelph Storm name new associate coach

The Guelph Storm have a new associate coach as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Rob Davison will be taking over the role after spending five seasons with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. Davison was part of the coaching staff who helped the Marlies secure the 2017 – 2018 Calder Cup.

Before then, Davison spent a season as an assistant coach in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.

As a player, Davison hit the ice as a defenseman for the Ontario Hockey League’s North Bay Centennials and was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play fourteen years with the Sharks, New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.

“Joining the Guelph Storm organization is an excellent opportunity for my family and me. Working alongside Cory, George, and the rest of the Storm staff is a true privilege,” Davison said via a new release. “I am looking forward to working with a talented group of young players and am anxious to get started. Additionally, I’m thrilled to become part of the Guelph community as my son enters his first year at the University of Guelph.”

The Storm will begin pre-season on September 1 in Brampton. They’ll return to the Sleeman Centre on September 7.