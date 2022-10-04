Guelph Storm head coach steps down to address health concerns

Just two games into the season, the Guelph Storm said effective immediately, co-owner, team president, and head coach Scott Walker will be stepping away from his coaching duties to address health concerns.

On Tuesday, the team posted an update to their website saying Walker will remain as team president and will continue to be involved in the clubs day-to-day activities.

“It is with great disappointment that I step away from my coaching duties at this time,” said Walker in a news release. “For the past six weeks, I have thoroughly enjoyed my return to the Storm bench, working with the staff and particularly the day-to-day interaction with the players. I hope I am able to continue to assist them with their development moving forward.”

Associate coach Chad Wiseman is being promoted to head coach of the Storm. Wiseman, who is beginning his 5th year with the club, has been with the Storm since 2018-2019 season.

“Although the circumstances are unfortunate, I am excited for the opportunity to lead our group and continue to help develop and prepare our athletes for the next level, Wiseman said in the news release. “I would like to thank GM George Burnett and the entire ownership group for putting their trust in me to lead this young group.”

The Guelph Storm opened their season on Sept. 30 at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph against the Hamilton Bulldogs. The storm lost in OT 5-4.

On Oct. 1, the Storm lost 10-6 against the Saginaw Spirit.

The Storm are preparing to host the Flint Firebirds on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre.