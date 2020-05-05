KITCHENER -- Customers shopping at Longo’s grocery stores are now required to wear face masks or coverings.

The new guideline went into effect Monday. Longo’s President and CEO Andrew Longo said in a statement the move was made to help protect the community.

“As a family business, our number one priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests,” the release reads in part.

Shoppers outside the Longo’s on Clair Road West in Guelph had mixed reactions to the announcement.

"I think it’s a great idea to try and keep everyone safe, and trying to keep germs from a minimum of spreading," one shopper told CTV News.

Others weren’t as open to the new rules, saying it changes the shopping experience for them.

“Number one, I can’t breathe. Number two, I can’t see because my glasses are fogging,” another customer said.

Last month, the Longos in Guelph started a pilot program that screens employees and shoppers for COVID-19 before entering the store. The screening includes a temperature and wellness check.

That pilot came after the store announced in March that one of its employees had tested positive for the virus.

Longo’s says anyone who doesn’t have face coverings can speak to an employee at the entrance about getting one.

Children under two years old are exempt from the new mask policy.