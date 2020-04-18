WATERLOO -- A grocery store in Guelph is starting a pilot program that will screen employees and shoppers for COVID-19 before they enter.

Company officials with the Longo’s on Clair Road say they screening will include a temperature and wellness check before people can come into the store.

The screening process is also being piloted at the Winston Churchhill location in Mississauga.

The Guelph Longo’s announced on March 29 that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The store had a deep cleaning done afterwards.