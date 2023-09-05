Guelph school bus driver ticketed for speeding with students on board

Guelph police say a school bus driver was ticketed for speeding on the first day of school with about a dozen students on board.

Police said it happened on Tuesday at around 3:43 p.m.

The driver was clocked going 46 km/h in a 30 km/h Community Safety Zone directly adjacent to an elementary school on Westwood Road near Willow Road, police said in an email.

“With school now back, we want to remind all road users to be extra cautious, especially in school areas,” said police spokesperson Scott Tracey.