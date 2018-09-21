

CTV Kitchener





Jeff DeRuyter is ready to retire.

He announced his decision to step down as Guelph’s Chief of Police as of May 31, 2019.

The Guelph Police Services Board accepted his resignation during their September meeting.

DeRuyter was recognized for his 35 years of service, with the Board saying in a press release, he “has led with vision, integrity and collaboration in the balancing the need to be proactive and reactive in all matters involving community safety.”

Chair Don Drone also said: “It is clear that the Board and the community have been recipients of quality professional leadership by Chief DeRuyter over his distinguished careet with the Guelph Police Service. He is a person of integrity and commitment to this community and he will be missed.”