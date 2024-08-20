Guelph ride share driver arrested for sexual assault

A 56-year-old ride share driver was arrested after a customer reported she was sexually assaulted by him on Monday in Guelph.

According to Guelph police, a woman in her 20s was picked up in the downtown area after 1 a.m.

Police said the driver asked the woman to sit in the front seat so she could control the music.

As he drove, he grabbed the woman’s face and kissed her on the mouth several times without her consent, said police.

When she got home, the victim told her fiancé. Police said her fiancé went outside and saw the driver standing in the driveway, before he got in the car and drove away quickly.

Police said the Guelph man was found in his home and was arrested for sexual assault.