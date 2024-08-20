Guelph resident rushed to trauma centre after Puslinch crash

A 20-year-old from Guelph was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries after a serious collision with a transport truck on Tuesday.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to Brock Road at County Road 34 and Mclean Road around 7:50 a.m.

The road was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.