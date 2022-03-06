Guelph rally calls for peace in Ukraine
The Royal City was the latest location in the area of a solidarity rally for Ukraine.
Dozens gathered in Market Square Sunday to call for peace in the country as Russia invades.
"It stuns us, as Canadians, Guelphites, and it leaves us speechless to the question that our children ask us, when they ask us this: how can such evil exist in the world today?" said Father Adrij Figol of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Those attending the rally told CTV News the moment requires a response, while others shared how the conflict is affecting them here in Canada.
"I have family members and friends in Ukraine who are currently staying at home and trying to hide from this war," said one rally participant. "So I came here to show support for them as well as to show the community that there are Ukrainians here."
Svyatik Artemenko, a soccer player going to the University of Guelph, was a goaltender with Guelph United and recently signed with a Western Ukrainian soccer club before trading in his cleats for combat boots and joining the fight in Ukraine.
"We have a soccer player, a young soccer player from the University of Guelph who has traded in his soccer attire for a uniform and is fighting in the war right now," said Mayor Cam Guthrie. "He's from our city."
The mayor adds that Guelph will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms "like we always do."
"We see the compassion and the support of the people here that are standing against terror in the world that Putin is imposing unnecessarily," said Father Figot.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Russian forces stepped up shelling of cities in Ukraine's centre, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, as a second attempt to evacuate besieged civilians collapsed.
Live updates: Scores of foreign volunteers to fight
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have already volunteered to fight in Ukraine, where they will serve in a newly created international legion. He did not say how many of the foreign volunteers have arrived in Ukraine.
Trudeau arrives in U.K. to start four-country consult with allies on Ukraine response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Europe to meet with allies about the intensifying situation in Ukraine.
A look at Russia's claims to justify war in Ukraine
As Ukrainians and Russians fight on the battlefield, both sides are also fighting an information war online and in the media space.
Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts
While many of the behemoth boats are still anchored at or near sun-splashed playgrounds in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, more than a dozen were underway to or had already arrived in remote ports in small nations such as the Maldives and Montenegro, potentially beyond the reach of Western sanctions.
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
London
-
Emergency crews search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 684, ICU admissions fall to 247
Health officials in Ontario are reporting that there are now fewer than 700 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions falls below 250 for the first time in two months.
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
Windsor
-
'We can do our part' Windsorites rally support and raise money for Ukraine
There were various events held this weekend in support of the people of Ukraine, caught in the middle of the Russian invasion.
-
'I hope they help us out' Windsor business owner pleased with Ottawa investment
The Ford government announced Friday they will be offering grants to businesses impacted by the occupation in the nation’s capital.
-
Going stir crazy working from home? Ford City has a solution
A new business has opened on Drouillard Road in Windsor, catering to people who want to have their own office without the overhead.
Barrie
-
Hundreds gather to support Ukraine in Orangeville and Caledon
Hundreds of people gathered in Orangeville and Caledon on Sunday to show their support for Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.
-
Localized flooding shuts down roads in parts of Simcoe County
Warmer temperatures have caused localized flooding in Simcoe County, leading police to temporarily close a number of roads on Sunday.
-
Barrie organization honours lives lost to toxic drugs
A small gathering took place in Barrie on Sunday in honour of Black Balloon Day, which mourns the lives of those lost to the toxic drug crisis.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury and the Sault declare 'significant weather event'
The City of Greater Sudbury and the city of Sault Ste. Marie have declared a Significant Weather Event due to freezing rain.
-
Sault artist keeping quillwork alive
A Sault Ste. Marie artist is working to keep an old art form using porcupine quills alive.
-
Teenager with ties to North Bay pens comic book about fictional rescue mission in Nazi-occupied Europe
14-year-old never imagined a school project on his Second World War relative would turn into his first published book.
Ottawa
-
Record gas prices bring pain at the pumps
Gas prices in Ottawa rose again Sunday, eclipsing a record set just two days before.
-
Canadian in hiding in Ukraine as supporters rally in Ottawa
Some Canadians are hiding in Ukraine as the war intensifies.
-
Record high temperature recorded in Ottawa on Sunday
A double-digit high made it the warmest March 6 in Ottawa's history.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Ukrainian community rallies outside Russian consulate
More than 1,000 supporters of Ukraine closed a section of Midtown Toronto today. Eleven days into the Russian invasion, they're asking for intervention.
-
'Messy mix' of winter weather to hit Toronto region Monday
After spring-like conditions on Sunday, Toronto and surrounding regions are expected to get a wintry mix Monday with rain, freezing rain and wet snow in the forecast.
-
Police investigating suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags damaged in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags were damaged at a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
-
Montreal's Russian-speaking community: some speak out, some stay silent
Montreal’s Russian-speaking community is facing a divide, with many speaking out against the Russian invasion and others remaining silent, drawing condemnation.
-
Montreal trauma physicians create instructional videos for Ukranian healthcare workers
With Ukraine’s healthcare network pushed to the brink, a group of McGill doctors have recorded how-to videos for a number of emergency medical procedures.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
-
‘Unprecedented’ gas hikes in the Maritimes may not be the end
Another unscheduled price adjustment has seen the price of regular, self-serve jump about ten cents overnight in New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia to enter second phase of reopening plan Monday
Phase two brings changes mostly to gathering limits. Larger facilities like the Scotiabank Centre can go to 75 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 5000 spectators, that's up from 3000. Bars and restaurants will be able to welcome more customers too.
Winnipeg
-
'I've never seen Canadians this united': Winnipeggers rally for second straight week to show support for Ukraine
Thousands of people gathered at the Manitoba Legislative Building in another show of support for Ukraine Sunday afternoon.
-
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Russian forces stepped up shelling of cities in Ukraine's centre, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, as a second attempt to evacuate besieged civilians collapsed.
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
Calgary
-
Here are some of the places where you will still need to wear a mask in Calgary
While the province dropped its requirement for masking inside public buildings and businesses as of March 1, there are a number of locations in Calgary who say they're not ready to go ahead just yet.
-
Cochrane RCMP seek armed suspect following incident at business
RCMP are looking for information from the public that could help them locate an individual connected to an incident at a Cochrane business.
-
Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., kills 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle and killed one person in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
-
'You're gonna be up riding waves': WEM Surf Club helps beginners and experts hang loose
Edmonton may be landlocked, but surfing in the prairies is a lot closer than you may think.
-
Filling a plane with medical, emergency supplies for Ukraine
A campaign in Edmonton to gather medical and emergency response supplies for Ukraine is getting ready to load donations onto a plane.
Vancouver
-
'The sky's the limit': Metro Vancouver gas prices hit a staggering 209.9 cents per litre
Since breaking the all-time record Wednesday, the price of gasoline in Metro Vancouver has done it again, and again, climbing another 23 cents in just four days.
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
-
Ontario man lied about B.C. residence to obtain fishing licence, conservation officers say
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says an Ontario man has been fined $1,000 for making a false statement to obtain a fishing licence.