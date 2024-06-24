Guelph police make two impaired arrests over weekend

Two Guelph men are facing impaired driving charges following separate incidents over the weekend.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, police say they were told a potentially impaired driver was leaving a north-end business. Officers located the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, police said they detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath.

After failing a roadside breath test, he was arrested and taken to the police station for further tests, which confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system. A 42-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving.

The second incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police were called to a parking lot near Gordon Street and Clair Road East for a reported collision.

While speaking to one of the drivers who was involved in the collision, police say they noticed a strong odour of alcohol on his breath. He failed a roadside test and was taken to police station for additional testing, which confirmed he had more than twice the legal amount of alcohol in his system. As a result, a 34-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving.

Both drivers havehad their licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.