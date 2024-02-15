Guelph police looking for missing man

Guelph police are hoping the public can help them find a missing 41-year-old man.

Bryan was last seen Jan. 30 in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Marlborough Road.

He’s described as white, 5-foot-7, with a shaved head, goatee and tattoos on his arms.

Police say the photo above shows the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.