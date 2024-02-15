KITCHENER
Kitchener

Guelph police looking for missing man

Guelph police say Bryan was last seen on Jan. 30.Supplied photo Guelph police say Bryan was last seen on Jan. 30.Supplied photo
Share

Guelph police are hoping the public can help them find a missing 41-year-old man.

Bryan was last seen Jan. 30 in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Marlborough Road.

He’s described as white, 5-foot-7, with a shaved head, goatee and tattoos on his arms.

Police say the photo above shows the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News