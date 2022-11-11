Guelph police investigating second pharmacy robbery in a week

Guelph police say a south-end pharmacy was robbed Thursday night, and they’re trying to determine if it’s connected to a similar incident earlier in the week.

Two men entered the business around 5:20 p.m. Police say they “overwhelmed staff and fled with an undisclosed amount of product.” No details have been released about what was taken.

Police say the pair left in a black Hyundai Sedan.

Both men were between 20 and 30-years-old, with dark skin and approximately 5’9 to 6’0. They were wearing black hoodies, black track pants and white running shoes.

A different pharmacy was targeted by thieves on Tuesday.

Police say two males entered a business on Gordon Street, near Clairfields Drive, around 6:40 p.m. When an employee tried to escape, police say she was chased and knocked to the ground. Another employee allegedly had her cellphone taken away when she tried to call 911 and it was later found a short distance from the store.

The males were described as Black, wearing black hoodies, track pants, black gloves and medical masks.

Police are investigating both robberies and believe they could be connected.