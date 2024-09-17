Guelph Police investigating residential shed break-ins

Guelph Police are investigating residential shed break-ins after thousands of dollars worth of tools and other items were allegedly stolen.

Police were called to a property on Northumberland Street, near Yorkshire Street North, at around 12:25 a.m. Monday.

Police say a doorbell camera alerted the homeowners to movement outside and a male was seen on the driveway, close to a shed. He then fled on foot.

The homeowner searched the area and found power tools which had been dumped nearby, according to police.

The suspect was described as a white male with a slim build, and wearing a black sweater, camouflage pants, a white baseball cap and flip flops.

Around 1:20 p.m.that same day, police were called to a home on Melrose Place after the homeowner also reported he found his backyard shed open. His son’s GT Aggressor mountain bike was missing, along with several powered gardening tools.

“It is believed the break-in happened Sunday as a neighbour’s surveillance cameras recorded two males walking with a bicycle and various other items,” police said in a media release.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Danielle Driscoll at 519-824-1212, ext. 7565 and Constable Ryan Lue at 519-824-1212, ext. 7395.