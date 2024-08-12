Guelph Police investigating multiple restaurant break-ins believed to be related
Guelph Police are looking to identify a suspect linked to four restaurant break-ins investigators believe are related.
Police were called to a business near Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said their investigation revealed a male had allegedly smashed a glass door with a sledgehammer before prying a small safe out of place and dragging it outside. Officers located the damaged, but unopened safe a short distance away.
Just after 9 a.m., police responded to a business near Elmira Road North and Woodlawn Road West where staff reported finding a smashed glass door when they arrived. Video showed a male arriving at the business at 5:46 a.m. and using a hammer to smash the door. Cash was stolen.
Police are also investigating two break-ins at businesses in a plaza near Gordon Street and Harvard Road.
At 7:45 a.m., police said staff from a business called the police to report hearing glass breaking and seeing someone inside another closed business nearby. Officers responded to the area but said the suspect had already left. A small safe was reported stolen. In this incident, police said the suspect got inside by smashing a front window.
Four hours later, staff from a different business in the plaza arrived to find a rear door has been pried open and cash was stolen.
The suspect in each of these incidents was described as a male wearing a hoodie, grey track pants, a baseball cap with Louis Vuitton pattern, a Reebok backpack, gloves and a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7125.
