Guelph police investigate man trying to enter a young woman’s room while she was changing

Guelph police are investigating after they say a man tried to enter a young woman’s bedroom while she was changing.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a townhouse complex on Gordon Street near Harts Lane.

A man reported that he had entered his girlfriend’s bedroom while she was changing but noticed the door to the patio was slightly ajar.

The boyfriend said he pulled a curtain back and found a man standing in the open doorway. The suspect ran away once he was yelled at.

He is described as a Black male, 18-25 years-old, 6’2”, 180 lbs with an athletic build. Police say he was wearing a dark windbreaker over dark clothing and a black wool hat with a pompom and white writing on the brim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7479 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.