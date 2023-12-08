KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph police investigate man trying to enter a young woman’s room while she was changing

    An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener) An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)

    Guelph police are investigating after they say a man tried to enter a young woman’s bedroom while she was changing.

    Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a townhouse complex on Gordon Street near Harts Lane.

    A man reported that he had entered his girlfriend’s bedroom while she was changing but noticed the door to the patio was slightly ajar.

    The boyfriend said he pulled a curtain back and found a man standing in the open doorway. The suspect ran away once he was yelled at.

    He is described as a Black male, 18-25 years-old, 6’2”, 180 lbs with an athletic build. Police say he was wearing a dark windbreaker over dark clothing and a black wool hat with a pompom and white writing on the brim.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7479 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News