Police responded to 586 calls for service in the 24-hour period around homecoming in Guelph.

A detailed homecoming report released Oct. 26 revealed that the total cost to the Guelph Police Service was $63,456, of which $61,159 was required for additional staffing.

This year, 23 arrests were made, down from an average of 45 arrests in each of the three years prior.

“Senior staff from the Guelph Police Service have met with our many community partners to debrief the 2018 response and we are committed to continue to develop strategies which may be used to respond to the increasing challenges of Homecoming,” a news release on the service website said.

Guelph mayor Cam Guthrie said in September that the cost of homecoming could reach up to $100,000, including cleanup and staffing more police, bylaw enforcement officers and emergency services.

“I don’t really think the taxpayer should be fronting all these costs,” Guthrie said.

One particular party on Chancellors Way was attended by an estimated 5,000 people.