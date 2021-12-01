Guelph police cruiser hit by stolen truck

Guelph -

A Guelph police cruiser was hit by a stolen pick-up truck Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue East just before 2 p.m., according to a press release.

It said an officer recognized an orange Toyota Tacoma, which was reported stolen from a nearby municipality days earlier.

The officer reportedly tried to stop the truck.

However, the truck struck the front end of the cruiser and took off.

Police said the officer did not follow the truck for public safety reasons.

The cruiser has minor damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers.