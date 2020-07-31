KITCHENER -- Guelph police have charged three people after finding drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, along with cash and weapons during a drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation began in July 2020 looking into a group of people allegedly trafficking drugs. After several days of surveillance, police executed a search warrant for a residence on Liverpool Street in Guelph on Thursday.

Three people were arrested and charged in the investigation.

A 30-year-old Guelph man has been charged with:

Possession of crystal meth

Possession of stolen property

Possession of pepper spray

Possession of a crossbow

A 22-year-old woman from Guelph has been charged with:

Possession of crystal meth

Possession of stolen property

Possession of pepper spray

Breach of a judicial order

Possession of a crossbow

Breach of probation

A 34-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with:

Possession of fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone

Possession of property obtained by crime (cash)

Police say they found 12 edged weapons including swords, knives, hatchets and daggers, a crossbow, two digital scales, .34 grams of methamphetamine, $665 and a stolen cheque in the home.

The 34-year-old man had 682.37 grams of cocaine in a pressed brick in his vehicle, along with 48.59 grams of white fentanyl, 17.37 grams of brown fentanyl and 22.7 grams of purple fentanyl in his vehicle.

Police say the cocaine would have been valued at $68,200 if sold by the gram or $39,000 if sold by the ounce. The fentanyl is valued at $19,000, if sold by the gram.

Police say there was also Percocet pills containing oxycodone and $30,000 in cash in the vehicle.

The man and woman from Guelph were released. The Mississauga man is being held for a bail hearing. Police have not released their names.