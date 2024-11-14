Teen reported missing in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are no longer looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from Kitchener.
Police told CTV News that a 13-year-old had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.
By Friday morning, police were no longer looking for the teen.
