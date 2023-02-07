Guelph mother charged with abandoning 4-year-old

Guelph police have arrested a mother after they say they found her young daughter wandering around their apartment building alone.

According to a news release, officers were called to the building around 11 a.m. Sunday when the superintendent saw the four-year-old wandering alone on two different floors.

Police say they went to the child's home, saw garbage and evidence of drug use, and determined it was not a safe living environment.

Investigators determined the child had been left alone since 3 a.m., and for the two hours police were at the home, no adult came by to check on her.

The four-year-old was taken by Family and Children's Services.

A 36-year-old Guelph woman was arrested Monday and has been charged with abandoning a child as well as failing to provide necessities of life to a child.