KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man has been missing for more than a week

    missing guelph man

    Guelph police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 62-year-old man.

    Mike was last seen in downtown Guelph on Dec. 5.

    He’s described as thin, with brown eyes, dark hair and a moustache.

    Mike also has a walker.

    He was last seen wearing a dark parka-style jacket and dark snow pants.

    Anyone who has seen Mike, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Constable Jackie Ketteringham by email at JKetteringham@guelphpolice.ca or calling 519-824-1212 ext. 7179.

