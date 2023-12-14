Guelph man has been missing for more than a week

Guelph police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Mike was last seen in downtown Guelph on Dec. 5.

He’s described as thin, with brown eyes, dark hair and a moustache.

Mike also has a walker.

He was last seen wearing a dark parka-style jacket and dark snow pants.

Anyone who has seen Mike, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Constable Jackie Ketteringham by email at JKetteringham@guelphpolice.ca or calling 519-824-1212 ext. 7179.