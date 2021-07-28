KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been arrested in a child luring investigation in partnership with police in Minnesota.

In a Wednesday news release, Guelph police said they began the investigation on June 29 with the Owatonna Police Department.

On July 27, officials said a man had a conversation with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl. He sent explicit images of himself during the conversation, according to police. He was actually speaking to an undercover officer and was arrested.

A 29-year-old Guelph man has been charged with luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5.