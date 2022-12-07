Guelph man arrested after senior assaulted

A 27-year-old Guelph man has been arrested for what police are calling an “unprovoked” assault on a senior.

Police say it happened in the area of Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue around 9 a.m. on Monday.

A woman in her 60s was waiting for the school bus with her granddaughter when she was approached by a man she didn’t know who struck her in the back of the head, knocking her to the ground. Police say she did not require medical attention.

The man fled on foot, but was located downtown Thursday evening. He was charged with assault and three counts of breaching probation.