Guelph man arrested after bloody break-in

A man has been arrested after a chunk of concrete was hurled through the window of a Guelph building and blood was found on the walls and floor.

Officers were initially called to a business near Baker Street and Chapel Lane around 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 8.

They found broken windows and several blood stains.

Investigators said a male went into the business earlier that day and returned after the owner closed up. The suspect smashed an exterior window with a piece of concrete to enter the building’s lobby and used his bare hand to smash an interior window, cutting himself on the glass.

The suspect did not enter the business, but damage is estimated at more than $2,000.

Police identified the suspect using security video. A 23-year-old Guelph man was located at his home and arrested for break and enter.