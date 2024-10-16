Guelph Police search for missing man

Guelph Police are looking for a man missing since Monday evening.

Police describe 32-year-old Erickson as a 5’7” Latino man with a medium build, dark curly hair, full facial hair and a pockmarked complexion.

He may have been wearing an orange safety vest, track pants and work boots.

There are concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 or email mcu@guelphpolice.ca