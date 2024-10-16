KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph Police search for missing man

    Missing man Erickson is seen in this undated image. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service) Missing man Erickson is seen in this undated image. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service)
    Share

    Guelph Police are looking for a man missing since Monday evening.

    Police describe 32-year-old Erickson as a 5’7” Latino man with a medium build, dark curly hair, full facial hair and a pockmarked complexion.

    He may have been wearing an orange safety vest, track pants and work boots.

    There are concerns for his wellbeing.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 or email mcu@guelphpolice.ca

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News