Brantford man injured in stand-off with police

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a 51-year-old man was hurt during a stand-off with police in Brantford.

The SIU was told members of the Enforcement Office were sent to a home in the Brant Avenue and Henrietta Street area to issue an eviction notice around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The people from the Enforcement Office said they saw a man with an edged weapon and called the Brantford Police Service.

When officers arrived, the SIU said they tried to negotiate with the man, but several hours later an officer inside the home discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at the man multiple times.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital with a serious injury.

Two SIU investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.