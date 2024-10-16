More than $95k taken from social committee fund in Guelph

KITCHENER
    A Kitchener woman has been charged after Guelph Police said more than $95,000 was taken from a social committee at a Guelph business.

    Members of the committee contacted police back in November 2023 to report the loss. Investigators discovered more than 50 e-transfers had been sent from the social committee’s bank account to the treasurer’s personal email over a 16-month period.

    The woman no longer works for the company.

    On Monday police arrested a 33-year-old woman and charged her with fraud over $5,000.

