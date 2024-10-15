KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman fatally shot at Stratford, Ont. home

    Stratford Police Service vehicles and officers are seen outside a home on Oct. 15, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News) Stratford Police Service vehicles and officers are seen outside a home on Oct. 15, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)
    A man has been charged after a woman was fatally shot in Stratford.

    The Stratford Police Service and Perth County paramedics were called to a home on Ontario Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

    When they arrived, police said they found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive.

    She was taken to Stratford General Hospital where she later died.

    Officers also arrested and charged a 41-year-old man at the home. They have not specified what charges he’s facing.

    Stratford Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no risk to public safety, however officers will be in the area as the investigation continues.

