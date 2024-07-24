KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man arrested after allegedly damaging neighbour's property

    An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV) An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV)
    Share

    A Guelph man has been arrested after a disturbance in the Speedvale Avenue East and Delaware Avenue area.

    Guelph Police received several calls about a man yelling and damaging items just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    Investigators said a power tool was used to cut wires on a welding machine and damage the tires on a bicycle trailer. The damage is estimated at $1,000.

    A 29-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News