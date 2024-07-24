Guelph man arrested after allegedly damaging neighbour's property

A Guelph man has been arrested after a disturbance in the Speedvale Avenue East and Delaware Avenue area.

Guelph Police received several calls about a man yelling and damaging items just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a power tool was used to cut wires on a welding machine and damage the tires on a bicycle trailer. The damage is estimated at $1,000.

A 29-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000.