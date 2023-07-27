Guelph male scammed while buying tech

Guelph police are reminding residents if something seems too good to be true, it likely is, after a man was scammed despite thinking he was getting a good deal.

According to a media release, the male was approached by two men in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon while leaving a business on Stone Road.

The men claimed they worked for a technology company and were selling extra stock they had received at a discounted price.

Police say the victim looked over the equipment and agreed to buy a surround-sound system, projector and screen for $2,600.

The victim went to a nearby bank with one of the men and withdrew the cash. He later realized the equipment was nowhere near the quality he had initially believed it was.

The first man is described as white, 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall with dark hair and a thin build.

The second is also a white man, late 20s, with a thin build and thin beard.

Police say both were wearing grey polo shirts with the name of an audio company on the front. They were driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.