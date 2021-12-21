Guelph looking to speed up transition to zero emissions

GUELPH -

A new sets of climate change-related goals are now in place for the Royal City.

Guelph city council voted in favour of a pledge at a Monday night meeting to speed up its transition to zero emissions, as a number of delegates spoke in favour of the decision.

"We've seen the wildfires increasing in B.C. and the flooding out east," said Katerina Coveny. "Climate change is no longer a problem for the future."

The city has now declared its support for the United Nation's "Race to Zero" campaign by joining hundreds of other cities around the world in fighting climate change.

It also sets a number of pledges, including a clause that would see the city reach net zero emissions by the 2040's or sooner, and mid-century at the latest.

"The city's 'Race to Zero' motion is the tool we all so desperately need," said delegate Lidia Rajcan. "It will make it easier to implement climate action related initiatives."

Targets will be revisited every four years and annual progress reports will be issued beginning next year.

"Having the plan with the goals and the potential projects, it will help me, and I think intergovernmental staff, with advocacy work when it comes to upper levels of government, when it comes time for grants and other applications," said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Part of the requirements to join the "Race to Zero" initiative is to explain what actions will be taken to meet emissions targets within 12 months of joining and to also take immediate action toward achieving net zero.