Guelph intersection shut down through August for construction
Guelph has shut down the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West for construction.
The city said it’s upgrading the water main, improving sidewalks and installing cycling infrastructure on the north and south sides of College Avenue West, with work beginning at Lynwood Avenue and then Rodney Boulevard.
The Edinburgh and College intersection is expected to remain closed until the end of August.
"I now walk 25 to 30 minutes to work,” said Guelph resident Aveil Oberhammer. “I'm still a new and uncomfortable driver. So, I'm really not comfortable taking the side streets with people maybe being in a rush and not really respecting, going a bit slower, I just felt like it was safer to walk. But it definitely adds a lot of time to my commute."
"They got to do what they got to do,” explained Jason Schwartzentruber, another Guelph resident. “There's a building going in right down here, so an upgrade is probably in order. It's an inconvenience for everybody. But, hey, it's upgrades.”
A car turns around at the intersection of Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West in Guelph, Ont. on May 23,2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
On Thursday, vehicles could be seen approaching the closed intersection and then turning around.
Other drivers decided to cut through a nearby gas station to get around the closure.
Vehicles cutting through the gas station at Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West in Guelph, Ont. on May 23, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
“When there's an intersection closed in the city, we put up signed detour routes,” Terry Gayman, general manager of engineering and transportation services for the City of Guelph, said. “It's really important that people follow those detours, make sure they follow the rules of the road and drive safely.”
While the Edinburgh and College intersection could reopen by fall, College Avenue will remain closed until December.
"It's going to make my commute to work a bit different, but I'm excited about the new bike lanes," said Grace Dewar. “We definitely don't have enough bike lanes in Guelph right now.”
"It's good for my health, at least there's that. But it is pretty inconvenient," added Oberhammer.
Stage two of construction will impact Rodney Boulevard to University Avenue West.
"We appreciate construction is disruptive,” Gayman said “It is construction season in the city. We do this work. It's important. We are providing essential services, water, sewer that people need. Businesses need to thrive and succeed. And so we appreciate people's patience while things are disruptive and we're working hard to get it done as soon as we can."
This work is happening while the city is also completing construction on York Road.
All businesses in the area are expected to remain open throughout construction.
More information on the project can be found on the city’s website.
