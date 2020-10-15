KITCHENER -- Pedestrians in the Royal City will have a few more seconds to cross the street at seven intersections.

On Wednesday, the city announced the changes, which will give pedestrians a five-second head-start before cars get a green signal.

Officials chose the intersections because they have a high rate of turning vehicles and pedestrians, because of higher collision reports from vehicles turning, and because they're used by seniors or those living with a disability.

The intersections that will get the advanced crossing are:

Eramosa Road and Metcalfe Street

Eramosa Road and Meyer Drive

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Woolwich Street

Paisley Road and Alma Street North

Imperial Road South and Stephanie Drive

College Avenue West and Janefield Avenue

Downey Road and Ptarmigan Drive

Officials said that staff will be monitoring the intersections to see whether changes will need to be made or whether locations will need to be added or removed.

A news release said that this type of signal was already being used in Waterloo Region, Hamilton and Toronto.