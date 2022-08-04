Guelph cyclist dies after being hit by train

A Guelph cyclist has died after police say he was hit by a train Thursday afternoon.

The 31-year-old man was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following the crash just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

At 12:20 p.m. Friday, police announced he had died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation found the cyclist rode around the barrier “for an unknown reason” before colliding with a passing train.

The crash closed Edinburgh Road North between Waterloo Avenue and Paisley Road for around two hours.

“Emergency services were called to the train tracks on Edinburgh Road between Paisley and Waterloo Avenue. The investigation revealed a southbound cyclist on Edinburgh Road entered into the intersection of the train tracks and collided with a westbound train,” Scott Tracey, Guelph police spokesperson said Thursday. “That individual was taken by air ambulance to Hamilton trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.”

Tracey said forensic officers were on the scene taking photos and measurements to assist with the investigation.

“This type of incident is not common, but it is certainly something that happens from time to time. It really emphasizes the need for people to always be aware of their surroundings, all users of the road and railway, to be aware of their surroundings and be aware when negotiating any type of crossing,” said Tracey.

The road has since been reopened.

Police near the collision between a train and cyclist in Guelph. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)