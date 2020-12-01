KITCHENER -- Guelph city council approved a 2.25 per cent tax increase in its 2021 budget on Tuesday night.

Council debated for more than eight hours.

Staff recommended an increase of 3.52 per cent going into the building, but Mayor Cam Guthrie said he planned to bring that number down. He added it's important give as much tax relief as possible.

Council brought the tax increase down by a full per cent, approving a 2.25 per cent increase.