KITCHENER -- There is still no resolution for Waterloo Region, as the area enters its second week of the Grand River Transit strike, with no new talks scheduled as of Sunday.

Workers continued picketing this weekend, after rejecting a contract offer from the region last Sunday.

The region and the union representing transit workers have been in contact since talks broke down, and there are hopes that talks will resume early this week.

"Our lead negotiator and theirs has been talking over the last several days, including probably over the weekend to try and figure out a time to get back together face-to-face at the bargaining table so we can get talks started again and hopefully get things resolved," said Mike Murray, Chief Administrative Officer at Region of Waterloo.

However, both sides still haven't set a date as to when they will get back to the bargaining table.

On Sunday, Unifor Local 4304 president Tim Jewell said the union is ready and willing to get back to the table.

According to Jewell, the top concerns are workplace safety and discipline for employees.

Although the union acknowledges the strike is an inconvenience to transit users, Jewell says it will be standing firm until a fair agreement is made.

Even though the buses remain parked, the region's auto-renew service for monthly transit passes is not.

Riders are being reminded they can turn that service off if they wish to opt out.