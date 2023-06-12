Group wants GRT to allow dogs on buses and trains
A group in Kitchener-Waterloo is hoping to get four-legged friends access to public transit.
Currently, only service animals and small dogs that can fit in a carry-on crate are allowed on Grand River Transit (GRT) buses and ION trains.
The group Dog Friendly KW wants to change that. They’ve started a campaign to push GRT to allow all leashed dogs on transit vehicles.
“If you’re a dog owner and you maybe can’t afford access to a vehicle, your options to get your dog to a vet appointment or to the groomer or in an emergency, your options are very limited,” said Justine Sparling, co-founder of Dog Friendly KW.
The group says other cities, like Toronto, Montreal and Calgary allow leashed dogs on board transit, and the Region of Waterloo should follow suit.
Sparling says owner responsibility, along with a strong educational plan, would be key to making it work.
“Dogs shouldn’t be bothering other folks on transit who don’t want to be bothered,” Sparling said. “I would never let Marshall approach someone.”
Right now, Dog Friendly KW is looking for feedback from the community.
“One idea we heard from multiple community members, they put in a stipulation that if you want your dog on the metro, they have to be muzzled, so that could be one consideration we would think about,” Sparling explained.
Dog Friendly KW hasn’t made a formal request to the region yet, but plans to do so by the end of the summer.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
'Not a blank cheque': LeBlanc on working with opposition on shaping foreign interference public process
Conversations are getting started between the federal government and opposition parties on what form a further public process probing foreign interference in Canada should take, following the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston. But, those talks should not be interpreted as 'a blank cheque,' to the opposition, says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
No concerns raised at time of Beijing-linked donation: former Trudeau Foundation head
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation head Morris Rosenberg says concerns were never raised to him about a large donation to the charity from two Chinese businessmen connected to Beijing.
'It's not over': How the weather forecast will affect wildfires, firefighting efforts in Canada
Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for parts of Canada could offer some relief for residents and firefighters working tirelessly to extinguish the flames from raging forest fires, an expert says, while warning that the fire season is not over yet.
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
London
-
Casting call: Extras needed for movie being partially filmed in London, Ont.
Little is known about the movie 'You Got to Believe' that is set to begin filming Wednesday.
-
Two London men charged, dozens rescued in labour trafficking investigation
Thirty-one people, all adults, have been rescued in London, Ont. as part of a labour trafficking investigation.
-
Time might be expiring for 28 year old 'temporary' parking in downtown London
The pressure is ratcheting up on a prominent local developer to find a new use for a temporary downtown parking lot that dates back to the 1990s.
Windsor
-
Student dead set on unique and spooky ride to prom
You’d expect some students to arrive to prom in a limo — but Huxley Cebula recently rose from the dead to shock her classmates
-
'They changed the route': Fatal accident leads to $7M in lawsuits against organizers of RetroFest, driver, police and municipality
Two Windsor lawyers have launched civil action as a result of a double-fatal accident during a classic car cruise last summer.
-
Cascades Casino cybersecurity attack may have breached personal employee information
Current and former employees of Cascades Casino in Chatham are being warned their personal information may have been breached following a recent cybersecurity attack that shut down the casino for several weeks.
Barrie
-
'Invaluable' rainy conditions spell relief for farmers
The much-needed rain is bringing relief to the nearly 2,000 farms across Simcoe County.
-
'Intentional fire' at Barrie building results in arson charge
One man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.
-
4 suspects accused of damaging property, door knocking during night in Essa Township
Police want residents in an Essa Township subdivision to check their home surveillance footage for four suspects accused of damaging property and banging on doors during the night.
Northern Ontario
-
Rain lowers northern Ont. fire danger, storms pose new hazard
With the much-needed rain northern Ontario received this weekend, the number of active wildfires continues to grow as a new hazard emerges. Here’s what you need to know.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
U.S. man arrested for impaired driving at Canadian border in the Sault
Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., were called to the U.S.-Canada border to deal with a suspected drunk driver from Michigan early Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Mayor, some councillors looking to toss 'bag tag' proposal for Ottawa garbage in the dump
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says a motion will be introduced at Wednesday's council meeting to introduce a limit of three containers of garbage for households every two weeks, instead of the proposed 'bag tag' system.
-
Innocent bystanders injured in ByWard Market shooting, police say
Four men were injured in a shooting on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning. Police say investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Ottawa police seize $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following three-month investigation
Two Gatineau, Que. men are facing charges after Ottawa police recovered $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following a three-month investigation into auto thefts in the national capital region.
Toronto
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after 'targeted' residential shooting in Aurora, Ont.
A homicide investigation is underway in Aurora, Ont. after someone entered a home and shot two people, leaving one person dead, in what investigators are describing as a targeted shooting.
-
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
Montreal
-
'Burst of emotions' for daughter of Patricia Ferguson after man charged in connection with 1996 cold case
A publication ban has now been lifted on the release of details concerning the case of Patricia Ferguson's disappearance in Pointe-aux-Trembles some 27 years ago. Two weeks ago, Montreal police arrested 69-year-old Serge Audette in connection with her disappearance, a case that had remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
-
Tenants are using lease transfers 'incorrectly,' says Que. housing minister
Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau says tenants have been misusing lease transfers to keep rental rates low. Duranceau was questioned by reporters Monday over proposed changes to Quebec housing law. If passed, Bill 31 would give landlords more powers to stop their tenants from transferring their lease – a long-used mechanism to avoid a rental increase during a changeover.
-
Once a symbol of the renoviction war, Manoir Lafontaine on track to become affordable housing
The Quebec government is contributing $16.8 million to help convert Manoir Lafontaine into affordable housing, adding to the $5.9 million already granted by the City of Montreal. The 93-unit apartment building in the Plateau was purchased earlier this year by Interloge, a nonprofit specializing in affordable housing.
Atlantic
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
-
N.S. man charged with abduction after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man with abduction after an incident last week resulted in an Amber Alert being issued in Quebec.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters use choppers, walkers to stamp out wildfire hot spots
Nova Scotia firefighters are combing the charred woodlands of southwestern Nova Scotia for hot spots using a combination of infrared detectors in the air and blackened, steel-toed boots on the ground.
Winnipeg
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
-
Air Canada Park to get $2.5M facelift, celebrating Indigenous culture
What has become a gathering space for many living in Downtown Winnipeg will soon be getting a major multi-million-dollar makeover, celebrating Indigenous culture.
-
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against Ottawa
The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class-action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis on reserves.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach
The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.
-
Missing Calgary teen last seen downtown in May
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teenager missing since last month.
-
Silver Springs sinkhole repairs: Community association, pool without water
A spokesperson for the City of Calgary says repairs of a large sinkhole that opened up in the community of Silver Springs last week are under way, but have left the community association without water.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
-
Edmonton police officer, driver hospitalized after traffic-stop crash
A police officer and a driver were both sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision in the Mill Woods area of Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police chief renews call for vehicle seizures following fatal Tesla crash
A high-speed crash that killed three people in south Edmonton Sunday has prompted the city's police chief to again call for tougher penalties for extreme violations of the speed limit.
Vancouver
-
New 'bike valet' service will be available in downtown Vancouver all summer
Traversing downtown Vancouver on two wheels is about to be more appealing—and worry-free—thanks to a new initiative beginning next week.
-
Police seek witnesses after B.C. high school teacher charged with sexual assault
Mounties say a former British Columbia teacher has been charged with an alleged sexual assault of a student at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School in North Vancouver.
-
Not enough affordable housing included in 8-tower New Westminster development proposal: city staff
The developer behind a mixed-use proposal for seven acres of prime real estate in downtown New Westminster says the project would create more than 2,000 new homes in a "pedestrian-only, car-free, transit-oriented community."