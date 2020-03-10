KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority has updated a number of flood warnings and watches on Wednesday.

The GRCA says warm temperatures combined with between 10 and 20 mm of rain created snowmelt and caused increased runoff in waterways.

A flood warning was still in place for Ayr on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier flood warnings were also issued to New Hamburg, Drayton and St. Jacobs, but those were updated by Wednesday morning..

Flows through Ayr were expected to peak Wednesday afternoon, with a chance that they reach Flood Warning Zone 2.

A flood watch remains in place for the entire Grand River watershed, and major reservoirs are being used to store runoff in an effort to reduce downstream flooding.

The low level bridge on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs was closed on Monday and will remain closed until water levels come down.

The low level bridge on Three Bridges Road is CLOSED because it’s under water. #SpringIsComing pic.twitter.com/5bn7NGb35d — Vidman ���� Dan Lauckner (@vidman) March 10, 2020

Water levels are expected to remain high along the Grand River Watershed for the rest of the week. Existing ice may break up and increase a risk of ice jam flooding.