A number of parks and trails operated by the Grand River Conservation Authority will be closed this weekend due to Friday’s storm.

The GRCA says a number of trees and power lines have been downed on properties across the Grand watershed.

Indefinite closures are in effect at Brant Park, Shade’s Mills, Belwood Lake and the Elora Gorge. Some sections of the Elora Cataract Trail have also been closed.

According to the GRCA, more parks could be closed as damage assessment efforts continue.

Anyone who encounters downed trees or power lines at an open GRCA property is being advised to keep their distance.