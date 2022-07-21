Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages

Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Kitchener hospital stated that the workers either have a positive COVID-19 test result or have been exposed to the illness.

They added that the 120 employees represent approximately two per cent of their workforce.

As a result of the absences, Grand River Hospital has temporarily closed one of its operating rooms and postponed some elective surgeries.

The hospital said it's prioritizing urgent and emergent cases, including cancer surgeries.

Staffing shortages continue to put a strain on the province's healthcare system and these latest measures aren't surprising to the CEO of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario.

"Couple it now with, not only two-and-a-half years of exhaustion, but beautiful weather and another wave of COVID," said Dr. Doris Grinspun. "So some people are ill, some people are ill with their family members. In addition, people are not willing to continue to cancel their days off and vacations."

Grand River Hospital said it would provide more information on Thursday afternoon.