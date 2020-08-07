KITCHENER -- The Grand River Hospital says it has no COVID-19 patients for the first time in months.

In a tweet, the hospital said they've had COVID-19 patients since March.

"While this journey isn't over, we are pausing to celebrate this #COVID19 milestone moment," the hospital said in a tweet.

�� For the first time since March, GRH has no COVID patients in hospital. While this journey isn't over, we are pausing to celebrate this #COVID19 milestone moment and thank our staff and physicians for their dedication and commitment to exceptional care, every time. �� pic.twitter.com/nWykjSAVSO — Grand River Hospital (@grhospitalkw) August 7, 2020

The hospital also thanked its physicians and staff for providing exceptional care during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, St. Mary's General Hospital also said it was celebrating a milestone with no COVID-19 patients.

Active cases have dropped in the Region of Waterloo over the past few weeks. On Friday, health officials reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus. Active cases sit at 21 in Waterloo Region.

There is only one person in hospital in the region.