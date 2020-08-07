KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the local total to 1,398.

The new cases were announced alongside three more resolved cases, meaning that the number of active cases rose by just one to 21.

That change comes a day after active cases dropped by almost half, from the mid-30s to 20 on Thursday.

Of the active cases, just one person is hospitalized with the virus.

The region also declared one of its two active outbreaks over. Columbia Forest had declared an outbreak on July 23 after one of its staff members had tested positive.

The testing numbers in the region, which are updated on Tuesdays and Fridays, rose by 2,680, or about 893 tests done per day. Since the pandemic began, there have been 55,994 tests done in Waterloo Region.

Across the province, Ontario once again reported fewer than 100 cases on Friday, marking the fifth day in a row under triple digits.

There were 88 new cases reported, bringing the province’s total to 39,897. That number includes 36,024 recoveries.

It also includes the death toll—2,783—which did not increase on Friday.

Twenty seven of the province’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases on Friday, while 18 reported no new cases at all.